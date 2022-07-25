Apple’s rugged Watch Pro model to sport upgraded titanium design

San Francisco: Apple’s next generation of Watch is likely to include a rugged Pro’ model and that will come with an all-new design with a “more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged”.

The new high-end model could end up being “big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers,” reports Mark Gurman in his Power On’ newsletter for Bloomberg.

The screen of the Watch Pro’ model will be 7 per cent bigger than the current Apple Watch Series 7 models, with a “a fresh look”.

This will “the first time the company has introduced a new Apple Watch design since 2018.”

That design will reportedly be “an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular.”

The design will also avoid “flat sides” and use a “more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.”

The Watch is expected to come with a bigger battery and rugged metal casing.

The display will measure almost two inches diagonally. The display will also have a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels.

Gurman speculates that the larger screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces.

In addition, the report said that the extreme sports watch will use a stronger metal than aluminium and have a more shatter-resistant screen.

The watch is also expected to have a larger battery to accommodate longer workout times, as well as improved tracking metrics, such as the ability to detect elevation when hiking.

The extreme sports version of the Apple Watch is expected to cost more than the standard stainless steel Apple Watch, which is currently priced at $699.