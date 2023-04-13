Applications invited for Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship is inviting applications for the 14th edition of the annual competition -- Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: World Economic Forum’s sister organisation, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, is inviting applications for the 14th edition of the annual competition — Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award 2023.

The winner of the SEOY Award – India will join the world’s largest and the first inter-sectoral community of social innovators in the world affiliated with the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship to engage, build and sustain their social enterprises.

The entries for the award will be accepted till April 30 and interested candidates may submit the application form available at www.jubilantbhartiafoundation.com or can email the filled form to jbf.seoy@jubl.com. The winner will be announced in the last week of August 2023 by an eminent personality and be felicitated at a ceremony in New Delhi.

The participating individuals or organisations are evaluated by parameters like sustainability, direct social impact, reach, and others. The finalists will be selected following a selection process including expert reviews, interviews, and site visits. The winner is selected by a prominent jury consisting of leaders and professionals from the government, business, media, and civil society.

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award aims to promote and celebrate leading social entrepreneurs and the award recognises individuals and organisations who implement innovative, sustainable, and scalable solutions to address pressing issues faced by under-served communities to make inclusive growth a reality in India.