Apply for a new job with Workruit & DEET

Published: 12:30 am 12:34 am

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana Government, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive private job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 4,65,000+ active vacancies available today.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Sales Executives

Home Appliances Industry

Field Job,But Bike Not Required

Qualification: 10th/Inter

Males/Freshers

Salary: 1,1000 CTC +Attractive Incentives

Joining Bonus 1,500 will be paid for 1st month salary

Work location: Hyderabad

Training Period- 7 Days classroom training provided by the company

Contact: 8886660788

Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd

Position: Chemical Marketing Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Min 5 years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Only relevant candidates mail your resume to [email protected]

Yuvan Infotech

Position: Telecallers (Only Females)

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Qualification: Any Degree

Age Limit: 32 years

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978719518

Green code IT solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Senior Python Trainer

Experience: 8-12yrs

Salary: 10-14 LPA

Location: Hyderabad

Skill set: core and advance python, Django, flask, my Sql, java Script/ Angular/ React JS

Contact: 8142111443

Green code IT solutions Pvt Ltd

Role: Junior Dot Net Trainer

Experience: 4-5yrs

Salary: 5-6 LPA

Location: Hyderabad

Skill set: Dot net core, ASP Dot net, Web API, MVC, MVP, My Sql, ADO Dot net and Azure

Contact: 8142111443

Susthiraa Infra Projects

Position: Property Advisor

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1-3Years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9866019366

Byju’s (Think & Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Trainee

Experience: 0-3 Years

Salary: 3 lakh Fixed + 2 lakh Variable

After training it will be 5 lakh fixed + 3 lakh variable + 2 lakh DS allowance

Age Limit: Upto 26 Years

Location: All over India

Qualification: Any Degree

Contact:[email protected]

Bharat Hyundai

Position: HR Executive (Male)

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 0-6 Months

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997790790

LandMark Hospitals

Position: Marketing Executive

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Min 1Year Experience in Hospital Industry

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9014495991

Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing – Assistant Manager

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2-4Years in the Manufacturing or Banking industry

Salary: 25000/Month

Location: Hyderabad

Contact : 7660001837

Kalyani Motors

Position: Dealer Sales Consultants

Salary: 10000 – 22000 /Month + Incentives

Job Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 6Months – 6 Years From Automobiles

Qualification: Any Degree

Age Limit: 20-34 Years

Note: 2/4 Wheeler Driving License is mandatory

Contact : 9100222398

KETO Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Technicians

Qualification: ITI Mechanical/Electrical.

Location: Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag.

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: Minimum 1yr experience in automobile servicing with good electrical knowledge.

Contact: 9963091888

MEP Centre

Positive: Front office executive (Female)

Salary: 10k-15k /Month

Experience: 1-3 Years

Interview Location:H.No:6-3-788/A/12, 2nd Floor, Durga Nagar Colony, Opp: Sitara Paradise, Lane, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500016

Qualification: Only B-Tech graduates

Should have computer knowledge

Interested candidates can walk-in directly. Kindly mention DEET on the top of resume.

Contact: 7337446660

Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd

Position: Manager-Accounts

Qualification: B.Com , CA

Experience: Min 5Years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Only relevant candidates mail your resume to [email protected]

Satya Sai Transportation

Position: Pickers

Qualification: 10th/ Inter

Experience: Freshers

Salary: 10,700/Month

English Reading is must

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Mail id: [email protected]

Client Adviser Competency Standards (CACS)

Position: Sales Executive for credit card

Experience: 0-1 yr

Salary: 14-16k /Month

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Contact:7396432513

Susthiraa Infra Projects

Position: Property Advisor

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience:1-3Years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9866019366

AAR Consulting

Job Title : Director Delivery for a UK Based Client

Experience : 12-18 Years

Location : Chennai

Salary: upto 34 Lakhs Per Annum

Should have good experience around Modern DWH systems, data engineering, digital & cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, etc.

Mail ID: [email protected]

Sagar Cements

Job Title : Trainee Software Engineer.

Qualification : BE/BTech/BCA/MCA 2019/2020 pass outs only

Experience : 0-1 year

Location : Jubilee Hills / Hyderabad

Candidates who are trained on .Net/PHP/Java will be preferred.

Salary: As per company norms

Mail ID: [email protected]

Royal Nirman Infrastructure

Position: Sales Executive (Male)

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: As per company norms

Experience: 2-4 Years

Contact: 8886645750

