Apply for a new job with Workruit & DEET

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Sales Executives
Home Appliances Industry
Field Job,But Bike Not Required
Qualification: 10th/Inter
Males/Freshers
Salary: 1,1000 CTC +Attractive Incentives
Joining Bonus 1,500 will be paid for 1st month salary
Work location: Hyderabad
Training Period- 7 Days classroom training provided by the company
Contact: 8886660788
Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd
Position: Chemical Marketing Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Min 5 years
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Only relevant candidates mail your resume to [email protected]
Yuvan Infotech
Position: Telecallers (Only Females)
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Qualification: Any Degree
Age Limit: 32 years
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978719518
Green code IT solutions Pvt Ltd
Position: Senior Python Trainer
Experience: 8-12yrs
Salary: 10-14 LPA
Location: Hyderabad
Skill set: core and advance python, Django, flask, my Sql, java Script/ Angular/ React JS
Contact: 8142111443
Green code IT solutions Pvt Ltd
Role: Junior Dot Net Trainer
Experience: 4-5yrs
Salary: 5-6 LPA
Location: Hyderabad
Skill set: Dot net core, ASP Dot net, Web API, MVC, MVP, My Sql, ADO Dot net and Azure
Contact: 8142111443
Susthiraa Infra Projects
Position: Property Advisor
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1-3Years
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9866019366
Byju’s (Think & Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Trainee
Experience: 0-3 Years
Salary: 3 lakh Fixed + 2 lakh Variable
After training it will be 5 lakh fixed + 3 lakh variable + 2 lakh DS allowance
Age Limit: Upto 26 Years
Location: All over India
Qualification: Any Degree
Contact:[email protected]
Bharat Hyundai
Position: HR Executive (Male)
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 0-6 Months
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997790790
LandMark Hospitals
Position: Marketing Executive
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Min 1Year Experience in Hospital Industry
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9014495991
Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing – Assistant Manager
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 2-4Years in the Manufacturing or Banking industry
Salary: 25000/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Contact : 7660001837
Kalyani Motors
Position: Dealer Sales Consultants
Salary: 10000 – 22000 /Month + Incentives
Job Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 6Months – 6 Years From Automobiles
Qualification: Any Degree
Age Limit: 20-34 Years
Note: 2/4 Wheeler Driving License is mandatory
Contact : 9100222398
KETO Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Service Technicians
Qualification: ITI Mechanical/Electrical.
Location: Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag.
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: Minimum 1yr experience in automobile servicing with good electrical knowledge.
Contact: 9963091888
MEP Centre
Positive: Front office executive (Female)
Salary: 10k-15k /Month
Experience: 1-3 Years
Interview Location:H.No:6-3-788/A/12, 2nd Floor, Durga Nagar Colony, Opp: Sitara Paradise, Lane, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500016
Qualification: Only B-Tech graduates
Should have computer knowledge
Interested candidates can walk-in directly. Kindly mention DEET on the top of resume.
Contact: 7337446660
Vestro Solvents Pvt Ltd
Position: Manager-Accounts
Qualification: B.Com , CA
Experience: Min 5Years
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Only relevant candidates mail your resume to [email protected]
Satya Sai Transportation
Position: Pickers
Qualification: 10th/ Inter
Experience: Freshers
Salary: 10,700/Month
English Reading is must
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Mail id: [email protected]
Client Adviser Competency Standards (CACS)
Position: Sales Executive for credit card
Experience: 0-1 yr
Salary: 14-16k /Month
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Contact:7396432513
Susthiraa Infra Projects
Position: Property Advisor
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience:1-3Years
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9866019366
AAR Consulting
Job Title : Director Delivery for a UK Based Client
Experience : 12-18 Years
Location : Chennai
Salary: upto 34 Lakhs Per Annum
Should have good experience around Modern DWH systems, data engineering, digital & cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, etc.
Mail ID: [email protected]
Sagar Cements
Job Title : Trainee Software Engineer.
Qualification : BE/BTech/BCA/MCA 2019/2020 pass outs only
Experience : 0-1 year
Location : Jubilee Hills / Hyderabad
Candidates who are trained on .Net/PHP/Java will be preferred.
Salary: As per company norms
Mail ID: [email protected]
Royal Nirman Infrastructure
Position: Sales Executive (Male)
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: As per company norms
Experience: 2-4 Years
Contact: 8886645750
