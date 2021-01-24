Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

IIT Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Senior Research Assistantship 2021 from BTech degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, ‘Learning Representations from Network Data(LNN)’.
Eligibility: The candidates, who hold a BTech degree, should have 3 years of post-BTech experience. They must have obtained at least 85% marks in HS. Also, they must have research exposure, publication in top-ranking venues.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 40,000 per month
Last date: 28-01-2021
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/TKD2
Junior Research Fellowship
Description: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi invites applications for Banaras Hindu University Varanasi School of Biotechnology Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from MSc degree holders.
Eligibility: The candidates must be NET/GATE qualified. They must have practical knowledge in the field of microbiology, and molecular biology.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month plus 16% HRA
Last date: 28-01-2021
Application mode: Via email only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/BHJ6
Research Assistantship 2021
Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Agricultural Economics Research Assistantship 2021
Description: Banaras Hindu University Varanasi invites applications for Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Agricultural Economics Research Assistantship 2021 from PhD/MSc degree holders. The fellowship is meant to project entitled “Economic and Environmental Impact of Surface Seeding Technology in Wheat in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, India”.
Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates who hold a PhD/MSc (Ag) Agril Economics with minimum 55% marks.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 20,000 per month
Last date: 27-01-2021
Application mode: via email only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/HUA1
