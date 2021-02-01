Apply Now: Scholarships 2021

Here is the list of various scholarships across various educational institutions in the country

By | Published: 12:30 am 6:40 pm

IIT (BHU), Varanasi invites applications for Department of Civil Engineering Senior Research Assistantship 2021 from BTech/MTech degree holders. The project will involve extensive travelling and data collection related to road safety features.

Eligibility: Candidates below 33 years of age, who hold a BTech and MTech degree in Civil Engineering OR hold an MTech degree in Transportation Engineering and experience in the road safety audit, can apply. Candidates having higher qualifications like PhD in Traffic/Transportation Engineering will be preferred.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 35,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 02-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/TBD9

Senior Research Fellowship 2021

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for INMAS-DRDO Senior Research Fellowship 2021 from MTech/ME/MSc degree holders for project “Identification of the radioactivity in the ground/surface water sources of Delhi NCR and development of the suitable devices for radioactive water purification”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 32 years of age who hold a first-class MTech/ME/MSc degree in Environmental Science with two years of post master’s research experience in the relevant field. They must have minimum one paper publication in SCI Journal. Also, they must have valid LS/NET/GATE score.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 35,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 04-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/SDF7

Junior Research Fellowship 2021

IIT (BHU), Varanasi invites applications for Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from MSc/BE/BTech degree holders. The candidate will work on a project, “Study of polarimetric parameters from Laser speckle”.

Eligibility: Candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MSc/BE/BTech or equivalent degree with 55% marks, can apply. They must have passed NET/GATE test.

Prizes & Rewards: Upto Rs 35,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 05-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/BVD3

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .