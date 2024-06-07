Appointment of former AP CS as irrigation adviser for Telangana questioned

Adityanath Das, who was heading the irrigation department in the undivided state, became the chief secretary of AP after reorganization of the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:12 PM

Adityanath Das, who was heading the irrigation department in the undivided state, became the chief secretary of AP after reorganization of the state.

Hyderabad: The appointment of retired IAS officer and former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Adityanath Das as advisor to government of Telangana (Irrigation and Water Resources) came in for sharp criticism in the social media. Adityanath Das, who was heading the irrigation department in the undivided state, became the chief secretary of AP after reorganization of the state. He had taken up many issues with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and they had a bearing on river water sharing by Telangana state. Taking to “X” Narayani Anurag Reddy, an activist had questioned the propriety of the appointment on his NAR- handle. He felt that it would not be in the interest of the irrigation interests of the state.