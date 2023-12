APPSC issues Group I notification

The preliminary test for the posts will be held on March 17 and the applications will be accepted from January 1 to 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on Friday issued a notification to fill 81 Group I posts including nine deputy collector and 26 Deputy Superintendent of Police vacancies.

The preliminary test for the posts will be held on March 17 and the applications will be accepted from January 1 to 21.

Also Read Andhra: APPSC issues notification for Group II posts