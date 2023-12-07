Andhra: APPSC issues notification for Group II posts

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024, while the date for the Main Examination is yet to be confirmed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has delivered promising news for the state’s unemployed youth with the announcement of Group II posts by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

This notification comprises a total of 897 posts, encompassing 331 executive roles and 566 non-executive positions.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply for the Group II posts online, starting from December 21, 2023, until January 10, 2024.

Shortlisted candidates, based on merit, will undergo a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) as part of the selection process, ensuring a thorough evaluation for appointment to these posts.

It’s crucial for candidates to possess the specified academic qualifications as of the notification date, which is December 7, 2023.