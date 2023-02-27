| Nokia Changes Its Iconic Brand Logo What Could That Mean

On Sunday, Nokia announced its plans to revamp its brand identity for the first time in 60 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: Growing up, the only wireless phone that amazed the masses was Nokia. This Finnish multinational telecommunications company, at that time, was a market dominator.

However, its dominance declined with the rise of our Android-based smartphone companies. But the Nokia ringtone and the brand’s logo remained popular. The phone was especially appreciated for being ‘unbreakable’.

“This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before. Our new brand signals who Nokia is today. We’re unleashing the exponential potential of networks and their power to help reshape the way we all live and work,” read the post on their official Twitter handle.

Like their last, the latest logo is also just the name of the company, but now in a swanky new font that echoes their revised and more aggressive strategies.

According to reports, the company plans to announce business updates at the Mobile World Congress that is taking place in Barcelona, and aims to focus on selling gear to other businesses.

The company’s CEO Pekka Lundmark who took over Nokia in 2020, at a time it was struggling, seems to be the man behind these changes.

The move to revamp the company’s logo is being taken as an indication of some landmark changes within the organisation, in addition to its key policies.

