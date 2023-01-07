AR Inspector arrested for extortion in Warangal

An armed reserve (AR) Inspector of Warangal police commissionerate, Satish, was arrested by the Subedari police here on Friday.

Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Warangal: An armed reserve (AR) Inspector of Warangal police commissionerate, Satish, was arrested by the Subedari police here on Friday. He allegedly threatened a gemstone trader and demanded Rs.50,000 on January 2 when the trader was in a lodge under Subedari police station limits in Hanamkonda.

He left the lodge only after the trader, Balaji of Guntur, gave him Rs.25,000. Following the complaint by Balaji, the police registered a case and arrested the cop, who was produced before court remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

