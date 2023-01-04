Three police officials including woman SI suspended in Warangal

Representational Image

Warangal: Three police officials including an Inspector were suspended by Police Commissioner AV Ranganath.

While Geesugonda Inspector Royala Venkateshwarlu and Damera Sub-Inspector A Haripriya were suspended following a complaint by Haripriya’s husband accusing her of having an affair with Venkateshwarlu, Subedari SI P Punnam Chander was suspended for asking a woman to compromise with the ‘accused’ in a sexual harassment incident instead of registering a complaint.

According to sources, Haripriya was married to a person a month ago and had allegedly continued her earlier ‘relationship’ with the Inspector. Following this, her husband approached Warangal CP AV Ranganath and submitted evidence about their relationship. It is said that he had submitted the details of WhatsApp chat of personal transactions between the Inspector and Sub-Inspector.

After preliminary enquiry, the CP issued orders suspending the Inspector and SI on Tuesday.