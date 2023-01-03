Are unfinished stories Netflix’s biggest drawback?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Everybody we know curls their toes when they receive spoilers for their favourite shows. But what if the shows we were damn invested in, don’t end up having another season? If online reactions to the latest ‘1899’ news are to be believed, it is disastrous and heartbreaking.

In November 2022, Netflix aired a series called ‘1899’. The show, although was not an instant hit, received critical appreciation from fans. Creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar told a gripping story of an immigrant ship headed from London to New York in 1899 that encounters mysterious events.

Today, it was announced that Netflix will be benching the series and will no longer invest in its second and third seasons, as originally planned by the creators.

The decision has led to massive outrage online with users calling out the streaming platform for its “insensitive” decision.

“Tired of getting invested in good shows only to have them canceled after one season. #1899Netflix was the last straw,” wrote one anguished user.

It is said that Netflix decided due to the show’s poor economic performance. And it is not the first show Netflix cancelled midway.

‘Blockbuster’, ‘Warrior Nun’, ‘The Imperfects’, ‘Archives 81’ and many other shows have been cancelled by the platform last year.

“Netflix is turning into a library of unfinished stories with no ending. If they think this is a good long-term strategy, they will be in for a rude awakening fairly soon,” wrote another upset user.