Are you theatre enthusiast? Check out these places hosting plays today

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:43 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Bored of watching films on the large screen? Tired of streaming shows on OTT at home? Then, it’s time you watched some live action on stage. Post the pandemic, the theatre community in the city has come alive once again with a variety of stage plays being organised every other weekend. So, if you missed sipping chai and watching plays at Lamakaan, then this is good news for you.

A play titled ‘Love, Sex & Mocha’ is being performed today at Lamakaan at 8 pm. It is a quirky rom-com that is a satire on modern chick flicks that creates a twist on the male-female relationship. Bubbly and frothy, this theatrical effort takes a quirky look at the man’s cup of woes. The cup of mocha is probably steamier thaan the love and sex in their lives! A hilarious romantic comedy which the men and women in the audience are sure to identify with. Book tickets at 9902418052 or on BookMyShow.

‘The Pillowman’ is another play happening at Rangbhoomi Spaces today at 7 pm. It tells the tale of Katurian, a fiction writer living in a police state, who is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a number of bizarre child murders occurring in his town. The play is dark, gruesome, and definitely not suitable for children below 16 years of age. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.