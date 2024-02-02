| Pawan Kalyans Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu To Re Release In Theatres On This Day

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu’ to re-release in theatres on this day

The maker of the film DVV Entertainments took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to announce the official re-release date.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 06:23 PM

Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster movie ‘Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu’ will be released worldwide on February 7.

The advance bookings of the film will be up for grabs on ticket booking platfroms – BookMyShow and Paytm – from February 3 at 6 pm onwards.

“The Rambabu we all adored is back to turn up the heat! #CameramanGangaThoRambabu storms the screens worldwide on February 7th. Advance bookings kick off on February 3rd at 6:00 PM,” reads a post on DVV entertainment‘s X account.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the move stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Gabriela Bertante, Prakash Raj and Kota Srinivasa Rao in prominent roles.