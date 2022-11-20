Army Red team records victory at Inter-Services Volleyball Championship

Hyderabad: The Army Red team defeated Army Green 3-1 in the 72nd Inter-Services Volleyball Championship held at the Eagle’s Indoor Volleyball Stadium, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy downed the Indian Air Force 3-1 in the opening round. Earlier, Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant 1 EME Centre inaugurated the event.
A total of four teams, two teams of the Indian Army (Army Red and Army Green), Indian Navy and Indian Air Force were vying for the top honours.
Results: Army Red bt Army Green 3-1; Indian Navy bt Indian Air Force 3-1.