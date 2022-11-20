Army Red team records victory at Inter-Services Volleyball Championship

Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: The Army Red team defeated Army Green 3-1 in the 72nd Inter-Services Volleyball Championship held at the Eagle’s Indoor Volleyball Stadium, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy downed the Indian Air Force 3-1 in the opening round. Earlier, Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant 1 EME Centre inaugurated the event.

A total of four teams, two teams of the Indian Army (Army Red and Army Green), Indian Navy and Indian Air Force were vying for the top honours.

Results: Army Red bt Army Green 3-1; Indian Navy bt Indian Air Force 3-1.