Arnav, Kushal emerge victorious at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Arnavkrishna Sripadam from Jubilee hills Public School won the chess title in the juniors category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Arnavkrishna Sripadam from Jubilee hills Public School won the chess title in the juniors category

Hyderabad: Arnavkrishna Sripadam from Jubilee hills Public School won the chess title in the juniors category at the 204th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar School, on Sunday.

He scored by 5.5 points out of 6 rounds for the top honours while Rohan Sreekar and Jayaditya got second and third places with 5 points each.

In open category, O Kushal and Chidvilas Sai tied for first place with 5.5 points each out of 6 rounds. Kishal took the title after winning the tie-breaker. Swaralakshmi Nair got third place with 5 points.

Top Ten places (Open Category): 1. O Kushal, 2. Chidvilas Sai, 3. Swaralakshmi Nair, 4. Arnav Pradhan, 5. Ehaan Shaik, 6. P Satyanarayana, 7. Yohan Yadav, 8. Challa Saharsha, 9. Surya Alakanti, 10. Kumaran Charan.

Category Wise results: U-15: 1. Rohan Sreekar, 2. Mahaswin Reddy, 3. Yajurvedan; U-13: 1. Varun Tej Pabbisetty, 2. Aarush Teja, 3. Dinesh Sai; U-11: 1. Ch Jayaditya, 2. N Kethan Reddy, 3. Ahaan Mitra; U-9: 1. Sai Riteesh, 2. S Arjun Krishnan, 3. P Abhinav Karthik; U-7: 1. Shaahanth Challa, 2. Velvendhan, 3. Sanjay Karthik .P; U-15 girls: 1. Manasvi, 2. M Suman; U-13 girls: 1.Y Lalithya, 2. Unnathi Rapaka, 3. Yadhu Sree; U-11 girls: 1.R Sai Susheela, 2. Nishta, 3. Likhita Reddy; U-9 girls: 1. L Anika Reddy, 2. K Ananya Sri; U-7 girls: 1. Y Srinikhila, 2. Deepika; Best Woman: Sasihasini Chintala; Best Veteran: T Masood.

Also Read Snehaal Roy clinches Brilliant Trophy chess tournament