Snehaal Roy clinches Brilliant Trophy chess tournament

Snehaal Roy of Don Bosco School, Silchar, Assam, won the Brilliant Trophy online junior chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Snehaal Roy of Don Bosco School, Silchar, Assam, won the Brilliant Trophy online junior chess tournament by scoring 10.5 points from 12 rounds , on Tuesday.

Ruchit Acharya from Ahmedabad and Balanandan Ayyappan from Ernakulam took the second and third places with 10 points out of 12 rounds respectively.

Top 10: 1.Snehaal Roy, 2.Ruchit Acharya, 3.Balanandan Ayyappan, 4.Anirudh K.V, 5.Rajas Dahale, 6.M.Ashrith, 7.Valanka Fernandes, 8.Yashraj Gajanan Rathi, 9.P.Harshith, 10.Manimanjari.

Age Group winners:

U-15 Boys: 1.Charith Reddy Bethi, 2.PSS Ritvik; Girls: 1.Naannya Pippalla, 2.Navya;

U-13 Boys: 1.Abhineeth Bhat, 2.Purav Khandelwal; Girls: 1.Lasya Tummapudi, 2.Sruti Viswanatha;

U-11 Boys: 1.Sri Sai Vedansh P, 2.Indrajit Majumdar; Girls: 1.M. Pranavi, 2.Nitya Ranjan;

U-9 Boys: 1.Shaurya Konduru, 2.Saptansh Thota; Girls: 1.P.Srihitha, 2.Vidya Padmini;

U-7 Boys: 1.Mahadev Krishna Kola, 2.Adhvik Medishetty; Girls: 1.Aadya Singhal.