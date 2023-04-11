Snehaal Roy clinches Brilliant Trophy chess tournament

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Snehaal Roy of Don Bosco School, Silchar, Assam, won the Brilliant Trophy online junior chess tournament

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:33 PM, Tue - 11 April 23
Hyderabad: Snehaal Roy of Don Bosco School, Silchar, Assam, won the Brilliant Trophy online junior chess tournament by scoring 10.5 points from 12 rounds , on Tuesday.

Ruchit Acharya from Ahmedabad and Balanandan Ayyappan from Ernakulam took the second and third places with 10 points out of 12 rounds respectively.

Top 10: 1.Snehaal Roy, 2.Ruchit Acharya, 3.Balanandan Ayyappan, 4.Anirudh K.V, 5.Rajas Dahale, 6.M.Ashrith, 7.Valanka Fernandes, 8.Yashraj Gajanan Rathi, 9.P.Harshith, 10.Manimanjari.

Age Group winners:
U-15 Boys: 1.Charith Reddy Bethi, 2.PSS Ritvik; Girls: 1.Naannya Pippalla, 2.Navya;
U-13 Boys: 1.Abhineeth Bhat, 2.Purav Khandelwal; Girls: 1.Lasya Tummapudi, 2.Sruti Viswanatha;
U-11 Boys: 1.Sri Sai Vedansh P, 2.Indrajit Majumdar; Girls: 1.M. Pranavi, 2.Nitya Ranjan;
U-9 Boys: 1.Shaurya Konduru, 2.Saptansh Thota; Girls: 1.P.Srihitha, 2.Vidya Padmini;
U-7 Boys: 1.Mahadev Krishna Kola, 2.Adhvik Medishetty; Girls: 1.Aadya Singhal.

 

