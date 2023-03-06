Telangana Govt to develop eight irrigation sites into tourism destinations

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: The State Irrigation Department, which has been planning to develop irrigation sites across the State as tourism destinations, has identified about eight sites for the purpose in the first phase. The Irrigation Department will collaborate with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) in developing these irrigation sites.

The concept to develop irrigation projects into tourist spots was proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who asked the Tourism department to create tourism infrastructure at these projects.

According to Irrigation officials, the construction of eight guest houses in these irrigation sites would be handed over to the TSTDC on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. In fact, the Irrigation Department had finalized a total of 22 guesthouses along with their land parcels and sent a proposal to TSTDC for its consideration. It is learnt that a team of TSTDC had already visited these sites and submitted a report.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar had recently reviewed the irrigation tourism proposals with department officials and directed them to speed up the process of developing irrigation sites into tourism destinations.

In the first phase, TSTDC would be developing areas under Penganga Guest House, Pocharam Guest House -I, II, Ranganayaka Sagar Guest House, Koilsagar Guest House, Sriram Sagar Project Guest house, Guest House at Dindi Reservoir, Bapanikunta and surrounding areas. These guest houses have huge chunks of land ranging from four to 50 acres, which would be used to set up various facilities required for a tourism destination.

The tourism officials are planning to introduce facilities such as water sports, boating, cruising, and adventure sports like paragliding, besides construction of cottages and development of landscapes in and around these reservoirs. Other infrastructure facilities like development of road network to these reservoirs, trekking facilities, suspension bridges over the reservoirs, were being planned. The officials were also considering setting up hotels, resorts, recreation clubs and food courts near the reservoirs.

The State government had allocated Rs 750 crore in the current State budget towards development of irrigation projects as tourist spots.

