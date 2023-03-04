Telangana Govt to launch ‘Aarogya Mahila’ on International Women’s Day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:27 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao at a review meeting with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Telangana CS, District Collectors and health officials.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on the occasion of International Women’s Day will launch Aarogya Mahila, an initiative focused at providing healthcare exclusively for women once a week at government healthcare facilities.

Envisaged by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the initiative will be dedicated for overall improvement of health status of women.

Aarogya Mahila will be launched on March 8 in 100 government healthcare facilities in the first phase and expanded to 1,200 healthcare facilities including PHCs, Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Basthi Dawakhanas across the State in the coming months. The health department has identified Tuesday of every week for the exclusive healthcare services to women in government hospitals.

“We have identified eight ailments and medical conditions that women frequently face. The aim of the initiative is to ensure the holistic well-being of women,” Health Minister T Harish Rao said at a review meeting with District Collectors and health officials in the presence of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

For efficient implementation of Aarogya Mahila, the government is also planning to launch a mobile app to monitor it and through government diagnostic laboratories attached to T-Diagnostics initiative, nearly 57 different tests will be made available to women, Harish Rao said. Tertiary hospitals or teaching hospitals will be the referral centres for women referred from PHCs and all the tertiary hospitals will be equipped with special help desks to guide women.

Eight healthcare services under Aarogya Mahila every Tuesday:

* Diabetes, hypertension, anaemia and other minor diagnostic tests

* Oral, breast cancer and cervical cancer tests

* Tests for Thyroid, micronutrient deficiencies, iodine, folic acid, iron, Vitamin B12

*Tests related to uterus health, pelvic inflammatory diseases to check for infection in reproductive organs

* Services related to menopause, hormone replenishment therapy and awareness

* Menstrual hygiene and tests related to menstrual cycle, infertility tests

* Sexually transmitting diseases and awareness on such ailments

* Weight maintenance, fat loss, Yoga, exercise and other well-being