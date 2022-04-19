Around 25,000 benefited from Dalit Bandhu so far: CM KCR

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials to expedite the identification of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme and handover the units selected by them at the earliest. So far, about 25,000 eligible persons benefited under the scheme.

“The Dalit Bandhu is a flagship scheme of Telangana government which had already released necessary funds. Hence, there should not be any delay in identification of the beneficiaries and extending them support under the scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the implementation of the scheme at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, said a meeting with all district collectors will be conducted soon. “Telangana is receiving appreciation from across the country on the successful implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme,” he said. He was confident that the results of the scheme will be overwhelming and empowering the SCs from grassroots level.

Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was a social investment which would eventually, help the economy grow substantially. “The positive outcome of the scheme itself will be a testimony to the economic empowerment of the Dalit communities. The scheme helps the Dalit youth to come out of despair and take part in the business activity. As a result, the productivity will grow,” he said, adding that the quota for Dalits in fertilisers, medical shops and others, also will be implemented effectively.

