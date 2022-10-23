Arrangements being made for polling of Munugode by-poll: CEO Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said all arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of polling during the Munugode by-election on November 3.

While printing of ballot papers for both electronic voting machines (EVMs) and postal ballots was completed, around 35 per cent additional EVMs and VVPATs have been kept ready in case of any emergency.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Vikas Raj said the polling staff also have been intimated about their election duties and arrangements have been made for their transportation along with the polling material to the polling stations.

Local holidays have been already declared for the entire constituency on the occasion of polling on November 3, apart from an additional holiday for making arrangements at the government offices and polling stations on the previous day i.e. on November 2.

Further, a local holiday will be declared for the offices and educational institutions where the counting centres are being established, on the day of counting.

The CEO said about 12 cases were registered in Munugode constituency in connection with various election code violations and unaccounted money amounting to about Rs 2.49 crore has been seized.