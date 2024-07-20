Telangana IAS transfers: Vikas Raj is Special Chief Secretary

Former chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has been posted as Special Chief Secretary of Transport, Housing and General Administration (Coordination with union government and Smart Governance) Department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:22 PM

File photo of Vikas Raj.

Hyderabad: In yet another reshuffle of IAS officials, the State government on Saturday issued orders giving new posts and additional charges to six IAS officers.

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, former chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Special Chief Secretary of Transport, Housing and General Administration (Coordination with union government and Smart Governance) Department. Similarly, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, who was also waiting for posting, was posted as Principal Secretary Government (Services), General Administration Department.

Tribal Welfare Secretary A Sharath was given the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of Tribal Welfare Commissioner, whereas Sports Director Korra Lakshmi was given FAC of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation Managing Director.

Transport, Roads and Buildings Joint Secretary S Harish was given the FAC of Revenue (Disaster Management) Special Secretary. Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Hanamkonda Radhika Gupta was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medchal-Malkajgiri.