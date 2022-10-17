Ahead of Munugode by-poll, TRS sees large influx from Congress, BJP

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugode bypoll, a huge influx of leaders and activists from other political parties into the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) continues unabated. Ever since the poll schedule was announced, at least two dozens of major leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party including mandal presidents, MPPs, sarpanches and others joined TRS (BRS) in the last three to four weeks.

A large number of political leaders from TRS (BRS), Congress and BJP have been camping in Munugode constituency for the by-election. They are making all out efforts to strengthen their position by holding talks with local communities to gather their support and also welcoming the leaders/cadre from rival parties, who are volunteering to join the former. However, TRS (BRS) leaders including Ministers, MPs and MLAs appear to have succeeded in garnering more support than their counterparts.

At least a dozen sarpanches from the BJP and the Congress parties have joined the TRS. Kasthala sarpanch M Draupathamma, Nermata sarpanch N Narsi Reddy, Gundrapalli sarpanch T Subhash, Dhonipamula sarpanch T Devender, and Thummalapalli sarpanch K Laxmi Saidulu among others joined the TRS. All of them left the BJP to join the TRS. Munugode Sarpanches Forum president Jajula Parijatha from the Congress also joined the ruling party.

Similarly, Marriguda mandal general secretary of BJP A Ramesh Goud, Ankireddygudem mandal secretary of BJP Gangireddy Manjula and others too joined the TRS. Their supporters accompanied these leaders into the TRS fold, while many of these activists are directly getting admitted into the ruling party.

The TRS (BRS) leaders stated that political leaders and activists switching loyalties to other parties was a natural phenomenon during elections. However, the political party which is attracting crucial as well as a large number of leaders into it, also indicates its popularity among people and improves its winning prospects. Majority of these leaders are joining the ruling party seeking more developmental activities in their respective areas.

“We already have indications that the TRS (BRS) will emerge victorious in the Munugode byelections. The large influx of leaders and activists from other parties has only strengthened our position. Though a few leaders defected to Opposition parties, it will have negligible impact on the party as well as on the polling results,” a TRS (BRS) general secretary told Telangana Today.

The TRS (BRS) is also managing to strike a fine balance in admitting Opposition leaders and cadre as well as safeguarding its leaders and cadre by giving them the due respect within the party.