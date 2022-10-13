Arrangements in place for Group I exam: Mancherial Collector

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Collector Bharati Hollikeri addressing mediapersons in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the preliminary examination of Group I services slated for October 16.

The Collector said 27 centres were identified and 9,243 candidates would appear for the examination in the district. Twenty-seven chief observers, eight liasioning officers, 27 assistant liasioning officers and three flying squad teams were deputed for organising the examination. Eighteen scribes were also assigned for helping physically challenged candidates.

The Collector advised the candidates to reach the venue in advance and to carry authentic credentials and hall tickets to appear for the examination. The gates would be closed after 10.15 am, she said, cautioning applicants that they would not be allowed to enter the venue if they were late by a minute.

Candidates were also asked not to carry electronic gadgets. Attendance would be recorded on biometric devices.