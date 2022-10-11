TSPSC Group-I: Aspirants advised to practice as many multiple choice questions as possible

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) Group-I preliminary test, experts advise the aspirants to practice as many multiple choice based questions as possible in different subject areas. The focus should be mainly on the weak points rather than strong areas and the candidates should avoid preparing for new topics at the last minute.

The Group-I services preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted in all district centres on October 16 from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts and this is the first Group-I examination being conducted after the formation of Telangana State.

During the test, reading all instructions on the question paper is necessary so is properly bubbling the text booklet number on the OMR sheet. Experts suggest that candidates should not wait till the end to bubble all answers at once on the OMR sheet. Sure shot answers should be bubbled first followed by questions where the candidate is 75 per cent or 50 per cent sure of the answer. To ensure that there is no wrong circle bubbling, candidates must cross verify the question number and answer number on the OMR sheet while bubbling.

“If candidates have a dilemma on the options for a question, they can use the elimination method so as to arrive at an answer. The aspirants should strictly avoid thinking about the cut off marks in the examination hall,” advises Deepika Reddy, Director, Shikara Academy.

Current affairs is one of the important topics for the test and aspirants should revise crucial international events, Supreme Court judgments, constitution amendments among other areas that had occurred between January 1, 2021 and December 2021. Likewise, they should have a strong grip on all current affairs and events that happened from January 1 to September 15, 2022.

Candidates should avoid burning midnight oil before the actual test as sleep pattern is important. They should practice being an early riser and maintain a proper sleep cycle in order to avoid last minute rush on the day of the test.

The TSPSC has already hosted the hall tickets for the test on its website www.tspsc.gov.in. The aspirants have been advised to visit the centre a day before the test so as to get familiar with the route and the centre.