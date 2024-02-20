Arrangements in place for Sammakka-Saralamma jatara in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 06:55 PM

Mancherial: Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at mini altars of the forest deities near Gowthameshwara Swamy temple on the banks of Godavari river in Mancherial from February 21 to 24.

Officials of the municipality and endowment department said that drinking water, parking lots, temporary toilets, lighting and barricading were created for the convenience of devotees. Arrangements were made in coordination with various departments and spending Rs.75 lakh. Security measures were also in place.

The officials said expert divers were roped in and a medical camp was arranged to tackle medical emergencies. Collector B Santosh, who inspected the arrangements recently, instructed officials to ensure better sanitation at the holy spot. He asked them to take steps to organise the fair on a grand note by following customs and traditions of tribals.

Meanwhile, mini altars of the goddesses were erected in Ramakrishnapur, Mandamarri, Srirampur, Bellampalli, Luxettipet and many other villages for the convenience of coal miners and the poor devotees who cannot afford to participate in the fair to be held in Medaram of Mulugu district.