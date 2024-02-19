18 persons hospitalised after stray dogs attack in Mancherial

The residents were bitten by the dogs when they were moving in the streets of the two localities, terrorizing locals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Mancherial: Eighteen persons sustained injuries when stray dogs went berserk and attacked residents in both Ramnagar and LIC Colony here on Monday, creating a flutter.

The residents were bitten by the dogs when they were moving in the streets of the two localities, terrorizing locals. They were immediately admitted to Government General Hospital and their condition was learnt to be stable.

However, locals of Ramnagar and LIC Colony regretted that they were living in the grip of fear, following the menace of stray dogs. They stated that the problem was not addressed even after repeatedly bringing it to the notice of officials concerned. They urged the officials to control the menace at the earliest.