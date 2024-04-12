Man arrested for murdering father in Mancherial

Briefing details of the arrest, Mandamarri Inspector Shashidhar Reddy said that Bamandlapelli Rakesh, a daily wage earner from Ramakrishnapur town was apprehended for killing his father Rayamallu (56), a retired coal miner on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 08:23 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man was arrested on the charges of murdering his father in Ramakrishnapur on Friday. A large stick used for committing the crime was recovered from his possession.

Rakesh was nabbed while moving suspiciously at a market in Ramakrishnapur within 24 hours after the crime.

On being interrogated, Rakesh confessed to killing his father as he was vexed with him. His father, who was addicted to liquor was quarreling with his family members and his wife