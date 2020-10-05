Arsenal edge past Sheff Utd.

while Leicester’s perfect start came to a shuddering halt with a 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham

London: Arsenal moved into the Premier League top four as two goals in three minutes saw off Sheffield United 2-1, while Leicester’s perfect start came to a shuddering halt with a 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham.

Liverpool can now leapfrog Leicester to move joint top of the table alongside Merseyside rivals Everton if they win at Aston Villa later on Sunday, while Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham team to Old Trafford hoping to exact revenge on Manchester United for his sacking nearly two years ago. Arsenal have taken nine points from their opening four games as they look to return to Champions League football for the first time in five years next season.

But the Gunners were fortunate to take all three points at the Emirates as they had an early escape when David Luiz escaped a red card for a pull on Oli Burke.

Mikel Arteta’s men got going after the break and a fine team move opened the scoring on the hour mark when Bukayo Saka headed home Hector Bellerin’s cross at the far post.

