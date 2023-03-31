Art exhibition evokes good response in Adilabad

Forty-seven works of art produced by renowned painter Annarapu Narender of the district were being exhibited.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Collector Rahul Raj inaugurates an art exhibition in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj inaugurated a day-long art exhibition here on Friday. Forty-seven works of art produced by renowned painter Annarapu Narender of the district were being exhibited.

The exhibition was sponsored by Kings and Cotton City club belonging to Lions Club of International (LCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Raj said it was a laudable effort by Narender to produce over 2,000 works, bringing recognition to the district.

He opined that the paintings depicted traditions, culture and lives of the region. He appreciated the members of LCI for conducting the art exhibition encouraging this talented painter of the district.

Narender was felicitated by the Collector with a shawl and memento.