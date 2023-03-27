Adilabad: MLA Ramanna tells cadres told to strive for success of BRS

MLA Jogu Ramanna has asked the BRS cadre to work for the victory of the party in coming polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

MLA Ramanna speaks at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of BRS organised in Mavala mandal centre on Monday

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna has asked the BRS cadre to work for the victory of the party in coming polls. He was speaking at the Athmeeya sammelanam in Mavala mandal centre on Monday. MLC Dande Vittal and MLC Gangadhar Goud were present.

Ramanna wondered as to why both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress failed to develop the State as much as BRS developed it in the last eight and a half years.

He requested the cadres of the BRS to promote developmental activities and welfare schemes implemented by the government. He sought them to get prepared to strive for the success of the party for the third time in a row.

The MLA told the cadres to expose failures of the BJP-led union government. He said that the Centre did not provide employment opportunities to the youth as promised at the time of the elections.

However, Telangana government filled up 1.31 lakh jobs lying vacant with various departments, while the process to recruit 80,000 employees was under progress.

Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and ZP chairperson K Laxmi took part in the Athmeeya Sammelanam in Gadiguda mandal centre. Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik participated in a similar event organized at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.