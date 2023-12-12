Article 370: Pakistan Opposes Verdict By Supreme Court Of India | Jalil Abbas Jilani, Shehbaz Sharif

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Yesterday, Pakistan dismissed the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 as having “no legal value,” emphasizing that international law does not recognize India’s “unilateral and illegal actions” of August 5, 2019. Article 370 granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision supported the Indian government’s move to revoke it.

Watch: