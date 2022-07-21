Arush bags top honours in Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament

Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Winners and runners-up of the inter-school TT tournament, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: M Arush Reddy bagged top honours in the senior boys category of the Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament held at the Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The DPS Diamond Point School student defeated Jatin Dev of the SPHS 3-2 in the final to emerge champion.

Meanwhile in the team event, St Paul’s High School defeated Sanskriti 3-1 to take the title in the senior boys category while Chirec A team downed Little Flower High School A 3-2 for the title in the girls category.

Results:

Junior Boys Team Event:

Semis: Chirec A bt LFHS – B (3-1); LFHS A bt LFHS – UPPAL (3-0);

Quarters: LFHS Uppal bt Chirec B (3-0); LFHS B bt SPHS (2-1); Chirec A bt DPS (2-1); LFHS A bt BVB (2-0);

Junior Girls Team: Final: Chirec bt SPHS (3-2);

Semis: SPHS bt Times School (3-1); Chirec bt LFHS (3-2);

Senior Boys ((Individual): Final: M Arush Reddy (DPS Diamond Point) bt Jatin Dev (SPHS) 3-2 (7-11,11-9,8-11,11-9,11-5).

Senior boys Team: Final: SPHS bt Sanskriti (3-1);

Semis: SPHS bt Chirec CBSE A (3-1); Sanskriti bt LFHS (3-0)

Senior Girls Team:

Final: Chirec A bt LFHS A (3-2)

Semifinal: LFHS bt Chirec B (3-1); CHIREC A bt Times School 3-0;

Quarters: Times School bt Army Public School 3-0.