Arush bags top honours in Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: M Arush Reddy bagged top honours in the senior boys category of the Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament held at the Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad on Thursday.
The DPS Diamond Point School student defeated Jatin Dev of the SPHS 3-2 in the final to emerge champion.
Meanwhile in the team event, St Paul’s High School defeated Sanskriti 3-1 to take the title in the senior boys category while Chirec A team downed Little Flower High School A 3-2 for the title in the girls category.
Results:
Junior Boys Team Event:
Semis: Chirec A bt LFHS – B (3-1); LFHS A bt LFHS – UPPAL (3-0);
Quarters: LFHS Uppal bt Chirec B (3-0); LFHS B bt SPHS (2-1); Chirec A bt DPS (2-1); LFHS A bt BVB (2-0);
Junior Girls Team: Final: Chirec bt SPHS (3-2);
Semis: SPHS bt Times School (3-1); Chirec bt LFHS (3-2);
Senior Boys ((Individual): Final: M Arush Reddy (DPS Diamond Point) bt Jatin Dev (SPHS) 3-2 (7-11,11-9,8-11,11-9,11-5).
Senior boys Team: Final: SPHS bt Sanskriti (3-1);
Semis: SPHS bt Chirec CBSE A (3-1); Sanskriti bt LFHS (3-0)
Senior Girls Team:
Final: Chirec A bt LFHS A (3-2)
Semifinal: LFHS bt Chirec B (3-1); CHIREC A bt Times School 3-0;
Quarters: Times School bt Army Public School 3-0.