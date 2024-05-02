Venkatrami Reddy’s promises become point of discussion among voters, cadre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 06:20 PM

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy is addressing Party cadre in Wargal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

Medak: The personal promises made by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy have become a point of discussion across the constituency.

Unlike, other candidates, who are in the fray Venkatrami Reddy promised to set up a trust with Rs 100 crore with the CSR funds from the family-owned business.

Apart from that, Reddy assured to build function halls in seven assembly segment headquarters in Medak Lok Sabha constituency by spending Rs 2 crore on each of them.

To support the BRS cadre, the retired IAS officer said that the function halls could be used by the BRS to organise any function free of cost. Since encouraging the youth from Medak to get prominent jobs was his focal point, the BRS candidate is promising to organise free coaching to students who aspire to take recruitment tests of central and state government.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Neelam Madhu were highlighting what they would get centre and State governments, Reddy’s promises have become a point of discussion among all the sections of the people in the constituency.

Saying that he had enough money to meet his needs, Reddy is asserting that he was entering politics only to serve the people but not to earn money for himself.

Since he had got strong relations with the bureaucrats, the retired officer said that he would use his connections to get funds to all development works.

BRS Thogtua mandal president Jedipally Rami Reddy said promises made by their candidate are going to influence the outcome of the election. ends