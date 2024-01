| Arvind Kejriwal Vs Enforcement Directorate Third Summon Missed By Delhi Cm Delhi News Today

AAP declares Kejriwal won't appear for questioning in liquor case, deeming ED's summons illegal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

AAP declares Kejriwal won’t appear for questioning in liquor case, deeming ED’s summons illegal. Third notice termed politically motivated, timed to hinder election campaign. Speculation arises on potential arrest.