Aryan to lead Telangana State inline hockey team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Aryan Karra

Hyderabad: Aryan Karra will lead Telangana State Inline Hockey Team that will compete in the upcoming 61st National Roller Skating Championship set to be held in Chandigarh from December 11.

Team: Aryan Karra (Captain) (RR), T Tharun Teja (RR), Thota Bhargava Rakesh (KRM), Siva Subramanyam (RR), Manikonda Sai Vignesh (Hyd), Gummadi Bharath (RR), Eladandi Janaki Ram (Mahabubnagar), K Bharath (RR), Sayyed Gouse (RR), Dhara Srujan Reddy (KRM), B Sai Kumar (RR), B Manikantha (RR).