Poor response to Nadda’s election meeting in Kothagudem

The meeting which was held at Prakasam Stadium in the town on Monday turned out to be a flop show as most of the chairs at the venue were found to be unoccupied.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 07:58 PM

BJP national president JP Nadda’s election meeting in Kothagudem on Monday failed to evoke response from the public.

Kothagudem: BJP national president JP Nadda’s election meeting in Kothagudem district headquarters evoked a lukewarm response from the public.

The meeting which was held at Prakasam Stadium in the town on Monday turned out to be a flop show as most of the chairs at the venue were found to be unoccupied. When some of the scribes took photos and videos of empty chairs on their mobile phones, BJP activists manhandled them and snatched their phones.

The incident occurred at a short distance from the dais while Nadda was addressing the sparse gathering. As it led to a ruckus, party district president Ranga Kiran and others rushed to the spot and pacified the irate BJP activists.

Meanwhile, the BJP national president reiterated the party’s stand on doing away with Muslim reservations if the party came to power again. He said the Congress had increased Muslim reservations by cutting down the share of SC/ST and BCs in the reservations.

The BJP was against reservations on religious grounds and would cancel them. The BJP government at the Centre has been making efforts for the development of STs and introduced many schemes for the purpose, he said.The Congress government in Telangana was dishonest and intended to loot the public’s money by wrongful means, Nadda alleged. BJP candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha Tandra Vinod Rao and others were present.