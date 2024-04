Telangana girls advance to softball nationals final

Telangana girls softball team stormed into the final of the Third Junior South Zone National Softball Championship at Rambhapuri International PU College, Tumkur, Karnataka on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:28 PM

Telangana's J Pooja in action against Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Showcasing an impressive display, the State team defeated Andhra Pradesh 2-1 and cruised past Tamil Nadu 8-0 to enter the final.

Results: Girls: Telangana 2 bt AP 1, Goa 11 bt Karnataka 1, Pondicherry 8 bt Karnataka 7, Telangana 8 bt Tamil Nadu 0, Pondicherry 16 bt Goa 5; Boys: Telangana 10 bt Tamil Nadu 0, Andhra Pradesh 10 bt Goa 0, Karnataka 13 bt Goa 5, Telangana 2 bt Pondicherry 0, Andhra Pradesh 3 bt Karnataka 2.