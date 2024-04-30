Shortage of beer in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 12:14 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: I n the midst of soaring temperatures, beer lovers in Hyderabad are facing severe shortage of their favourite beverage.

The apparent dip in the availability of the beer this summer is being attributed rising temperatures, election model code, and alleged unavailability of water as per the demand. “Usually, the demand for beer significantly increases during summer. This year too, the demand is almost double not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana.

Several factors have contributed to the current situation where there is a less supply of beer against the demand, he added.

Businessmen and liquor outlet owners from Hyderabad have requested the State government to take necessary steps to see there is a continuous supply of beer as per the demand.