As key political strategists at Social Planet, Vinod and Divya talk about digital marketing’s role in leaders’ political careers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Using online-based technologies and winner-like digital marketing strategies, Social Planet, as a Hyderabad-based company, under the visions of key political strategists Vinod and Divya, has been disrupting the political arena for the better. Speaking about the role of digital marketing in leaders’ political careers, they say that since everything today revolves around the digital space, how could the political world stay behind? Digital marketing efforts help political leaders and parties gain the popularity, presence, and exposure they seek in their journeys, helping them reach the maximum number of voters worldwide.

This helps them do their campaigns without even stepping foot outside, visiting people, or even the need for rallies. Especially after the pandemic, the need for digital marketing for political leaders has seen a noticeable rise, where more and more politicians and leaders use digital marketing services from companies like Social Planet to help them design, curate, create and implement suitable strategies for helping them elevate political leadership. Leveraging the power of the internet and social media platforms, Vinod and Divya highlight that they bridge the gap between voters and leaders as a political agency and digital marketing company.

Divya quotes, “Our company Social Planet (@social_planet_online) is committed to be the voice of these political leaders, to ultimately help them become the voice of the millions of people out there they wish to target. Our strategic moves in digital marketing help these leaders reach more voters and gain the exposure and online presence they deserve.”

Vinod quotes:” We aim at focusing on young leaders. That’s what India needs today – young minds, fresh ideas and determined actions.”