Vinod urges Centre to sanction new flyover at Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday urged Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to redesign the entry point at Warangal for vehicles from Hyderabad on National Highway 163 (NH-163). He also requested construction of a new flyover to further enhance the development of the fast-growing Greater Warangal city.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Vinod Kumar said the underpass at the entrance of Warangal city from Hyderabad on NH-163 was causing confusion among the motorists who are missing the underpass entry and travelling over the overpass most of the time, before finding their way back into the city.

“The overpass built at Karunapuram on NH-163 is 7.5 m high on both sides, but the carriage pass is only 6 m high. The carriageway should be at least 7 m. The curves and turning curves of approach road at the junction too are not designed properly. There are also no proper directional signs to guide the drivers moving towards Warangal city from Hyderabad. Hence, I request you to redesign the entire junction with Kakatiya Kalathoranam and construct a flyover which not only accommodates heavy vehicular traffic, but also matches with the dignity of Warangal city,” he said.

Vinod Kumar reminded that Warangal city has been selected for the Centre’s Smart City Mission programme and it was important that the government ensures that about 10 lakh population living in the city does not face any difficulties in terms of transportation. He requested for immediate action in this regard.

