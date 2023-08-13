Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued on Independence Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the Independence Day celebrations at Rani Mahal lawns in Golconda on Tuesday. The traffic restrictions will be enforced between 7 am and 12 noon.

As part of the diversions, the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic and this entry will be used for the A (Gold), A (Pink), & B (Blue) car pass holders.

Invitees coming in vehicles with A (Gold), A (Pink), & B (Blue) car passes from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side were requested to come via RethiBowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda junction, Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate for alighting.

Invitees coming in vehicles with D (Red) Car Passes were requested to come via Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side, Banjara Darwaza to alight at Priyadarshini School, Golconda and park their vehicles inside the Priyadarshini School.

Vehicles with “E” car passes i.e. general public coming to the venue in their vehicles were requested to come from under the Langer House flyover, take U-turn and left turn towards Fateh Darwaza and park their vehicles at HUDA park near Fateh Darwaza and general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs. They can board free RTC buses provided at both the places to reach the place of function and return also.

After the function, vehicles with A (Gold), A (Pink), & B (Blue) Car Passes will exit through Makai Darwaza, Ramdevguda and Langar Houz while vehicles with “C” car passes will exit via Bada Bazaar, Fathe Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs. The vehicles with “D” car passes will exit via Banjara Darwaza, Seven Tombs and vehicles with “E” passes i.e. general public should exit from their respective parking places only.

Invitees have to display their cap Passes prominently on the left side of windscreen of their vehicles for easy identification.

On completion of Independence Day celebrations, general public coming from seven tombs towards Golconda fort will be diverted from Golf Club, Jamali Darwaza to facilitate the easy passage of invitees from Banjara Darwaza.