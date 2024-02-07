E-Factor brings Golconda’s 800-year history to life through an immersive show

The multimedia show visually displayed on the imposing facade of the Golconda Fort depicts the rise, tumultuous battles and eventual fall of the citadel through stunning visuals that promise to wow viewers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: E-Factor Experiences Limited has put together a 30-minute immersive multimedia sound and light display which illuminates the renowned Golconda Fort every evening. The cultural tale of over 800 years has been brought to life using cutting-edge projection mapping technology, lasers, sound effects, and lighting that are harmoniously synced to a dramatic narrative screenplay.

The show is powered by a UPS system to support 2,80,000 lumens worth of projection across 10 high-end projectors, 6 laser systems and many moving intelligent lights – all synchronized to a 14-node surround audioscape.

The project was commissioned under the Indian Oil Foundation’s monument adoption initiative aimed at restoring and upgrading the nighttime spectacle at the popular sites. With thousands of tourists flocking daily to admire the imposing 11th century fortress, E-Factor’s production elevates and pays tribute to the astonishing legacy of this key slice of Hyderabad’s heritage.

“Our team brought together some of India’s finest creative talents across art design, music production and script writing to produce a show that transports people through Golconda’s glorious past using cutting edge technology and captivating story telling,” said Jai Thakore, Chairman, E Factor Experiences Limited.

The unique initiative was launched on January 24 in the presence of union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, Chiranjeevi, V. Vijayendra Prasad and others.