Three drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

According to the police, the three men purchased drugs from Leela Venkateshwarlu for Rs. 6,000 a gram and planned to sell it at a higher price and earn money.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Golconda police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in drug peddling and seized 16 grams of amphetamine and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Rekhapally Ravindra Babu (26), Shaik Ismail (21) and A Vijay (21) all natives of Guntur and residing at Manikonda.

On information, the police caught Ravindra, Ismail and Vijay while Leela Venkateshwarlu went absconding.