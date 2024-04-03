Shops buzz with energy

Eid-ul-Fitr sees a flurry of activity as excited shoppers throng various markets in the Old City

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:22 PM

The shopping during Ramzan picks up after 7 pm and continues till early hours of the next day. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

With the Eid-ul-Fitr festival just days away, hectic shopping activity is witnessed in the older parts of the city. The markets around the historic Charminar have reached a saturation point with people from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka flooding the place to shop for festivals, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan. While the traditional markets at Pathergatti, Madina Building and Gulzar Houz hold influence among the customers, the new markets — New Laad Bazaar, Hussaini Alam, Moosa Bowli, Dewan Devdi and Khilwat are gaining customers as well.

“In last couple of years, the Charminar market radius extended by a kilometre. New shops have come up along the Outer Ring Road of the Charminar Revitalisation Project route,” said Shaik Qutbuddin, a businessman.

The markets attract people of all castes and creeds. The accessories sold here are lower in price compared to other markets. People can buy bangles, gold and pearls, imitation jewellery, readymade apparels, saris, dress materials, crockery, garments, curtain and beddings, abaya or burqa, etc., Qutbuddin added. The shopping during Ramzan picks up after 7 pm and continues till early hours of the next day. “During the day, we have tourists visiting the markets while Eid shoppers drop in after 7 pm,” said Murtuza Ali, a trader.

Temporary markets have been set up in view of Ramzan at Tolichowki, Mallepally, Tappachabutra, Golconda, Barkas, Vattepally, Kishan Bagh, Hafeez Babanagar, Musheerabad, Yousufguda and a few other places in the city. “People purchased clothes and crockery here. But for bangles and mehndi they visit the Charminar market,” said Zamir Ahmed, a trader at Kishan Bagh market. Young entrepreneurs have rented the function halls and are organising ‘Ramzan Exhibitions’ offering clothes at high discount ranging from 30 to 50 per cent on traditional clothes, cosmetics, beddings, handbags, abaya, etc.