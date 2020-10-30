Ashish Nehra sees no change in Chennai Super Kings team next year

With majority of the senior players struggling to find the form, the aging CSK were under scrutiny and many feel the management will go for an overhaul of the team.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:21 pm 12:22 pm

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings experienced one of their worst seasons in the Indian Premier League this year. For the first time in the history, they failed to make it to the playoffs. With majority of the senior players struggling to find the form, the aging CSK were under scrutiny and many feel the management will go for an overhaul of the team.

However, former CSK bowler Ashish Nehra opined that they would stick to their old guns. “MS Dhoni knows how to take it in his stride. We are talking about a guy who is mentally strong. I don’t think it’s that big a deal for him. Every time, you don’t qualify it hurts. But I hope we see MS Dhoni again and see the same old CSK,” Nehar said.

“I don’t think there will be a big reshuffle happening next year. 30-35 is not old. Somebody like me, I played IPL until I was 39. And if with my body, as a fast bowler, I can play at the age of 39, they can play for longer. Maybe Shane Watson… we still hope that he is there next year. But apart from that, I don’t think they will look to shuffle it too much,” he added.

