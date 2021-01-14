Ashwa Bravo, Agni shine in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 4:50 pm 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo, Agni, City Of Wisdom, Ashwa Raudee and Ashwa Yashobali caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Sheldon (RB) & Certitude (Santhosh Raj) 46, former moved well. Space Walk (RB) 47, moved easy. Tetra Rama (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved freely. Blickfang (RB) 47, moved freely. Princess Shana (Jagdale) 46.5, moved easy. Human Touch (RB) 45.5, unextended. Jo Malone (RB) 46, moved well. Alexanderthegreat (RB) 45, well in hand. My Master (BR Kumar) 47, moved easy. Tiger Of The Sea (Laxmikanth) 48, moved freely.

800m:

Aibak (RB) 58, 600/44, unextended. Star Envoy (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Ruletheworld (Jagdale) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Viking Sun (K Mukesh) 58, 600/44, good. Echoes Of Heaven (Santhosh Raj) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Ambitious Star (BR Kumar) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, moved freely. Moment Of Silence (RB) 1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Warrior Supreme (Deepak Singh) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Beauty On Parade (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Promiseofhappiness (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Moringa (Ashhad Asbar) 58, 600/45, handy. Ashwa Jauhar (Gaddam) 59, 600/44, maintains form.

1000m:

Ashwa Yashobali (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Bold Bidding (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well. Barbosella (Laxmikanth) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Burano (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. Consigliori (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well. Artistryy (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47, handy. Shanu Shanu (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. General Atlantic (RB) & Misty River (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former finished in front. New Look (Trainer) & Greek’s Ace (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, former finished 1L in front.

1200m:

Ashwa Bravo (Gaddam) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/42, an outstanding display. Southern Lady (Gopal Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a fine display. Pontius Pilate (Gaddam) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/43, speedy. Southern Legacy (Ashhad Asbar) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, npt extended. Ashwa Raudee (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Shaquille (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, moved fluently. City Of Wisdom (Gaddam) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/42, note. Thunder Road (Ajit Singh) & Greek Soul (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 1L in front.

1400m:

Brisbane (Ashhad Asbar) 1-49, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Classic Remark (Gaddam) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, fit. Millennia (RB) & Sacred Lamp (Ajit Singh) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well.