Hyderabad: Two drown in Musi while saving horse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Two persons who unsuccessfully tried to save a horse drowned along with the animal in the river Musi at Rajendranagar on Wednesday evening.

The victims Mohd Saif and Ashu Singh, took their horse for a walk and ventured near the river Musi. The horse went into the water body and all of a sudden started to drown, according to police.

On noticing the hapless animal, Ashu Singh, despite not knowing how to swim, rushed to rescue the animal and started to drown himself. On witnessing the development, Mohd Saif got into the river and tried to pull Ashu. However, both of them could not come out and eventually drowned along with the horse.

The local people informed the police about the development who rushed to the spot and with the help of swimmer retrieved the bodies from the river and shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case has been registered.