Ashwa Bravo, Good Connection shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo, Good Connection, Prince Valiant, Francis Bacon, Yesterday & Proud caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m: 3y-(David Livingston/Poltapenny) (N Rawal) & Dominator (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, former moved well. Celeritas (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Palace On Wheels (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-1, moved easy. Curcumin (RB) (From 1400/600) 58, eased up. Minnelli (Ashhad Asbar) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Yours Forever (Jagdale) 57, 600/43, speedy. Horus (AA Vikrant) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Destined Dynamite (RB) 58, 600/44, improving. Cincia Azzurra (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Forever Bond (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Magic Street (RB) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Queen Daenerys (RB) 1-0, 600/46, looks well.

1000m: Starlight (K Mukesh) (From 1800/800) 1-17, eased up. Proud (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Guiding Force (N Rawal) & 3y-(Strong Suit/Bruchia) (N Rawal) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved neck and neck. Moondancer (RB) & Sea Wolf (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, former finished 2L in front. Soloist (Koushik) & Show Me Your Walk (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Different (K Mukesh) & Hot Seat (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended. 3y-(Multidimensional/Ice Beauty) (Afroz Khan) & Southern Light (P Trevor) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, pair shaped well. Prince Valiant (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. Reining Queen (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Incredulous (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, handy. Good Connection (P Trevor) 1-12, 800/55, 600/43, impressed. Sitara (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well. Francis Bacon (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, pleased. Agni (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Siri (RB) & Hurricane (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former showed out. Mandala Bay (P Trevor) & Max (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, former coming up. Yesterday (P. Ajeeth K) & Highly Acclaimed (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, former shaped well.

1200m: 3y-(Top Class/Isle Of Avalon) (AA Vikrant) & Shivalik Bright (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former coming up. Ashwa Raudee (P Trevor) & City Of Blossom (Gaurav Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form. Egyptian Prince (Surya Prakash) & First In Line (P Ajeeth K) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/46, former handy and keep up the company. 3y-(Excellent Art/River Dance) (P Trevor) & Conscious Gift (Afroz Khan) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former coming up.

1400m: Amyra (Afroz Khan) & Corfe Castle (P Trevor) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) & Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. Consigliori (A Joshi) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy.

1600m: Ashwa Bravo (P Trevor) 2-1, 1400/1-44, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/42, an eye catching display.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m: Polonsky (Gopal Singh) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40, looks well. Stud Poker (P Trevor) & Big Brave (Gopal Singh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, former maintains form. Angel Wings (P Ajeeth K) & Supreme News (Trainer) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41, moved together. Jean Lafette (Ashhad Asbar), 3y-(Air Support/Ark Royal) (Gopal Singh) & Blue Origin (SS Tanwar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, trio moved easy. Joy O Joy (Afroz Khan) & Muaser (Ashhad Asbar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43, former finished 2L in front. Equitas (RB), Mt Davidson (RB) & Magic Mark (Ajit Singh) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40, trio not extended.

1400m: Downtown Gal (P Trevor) & Galloping Gangster (Gopal Singh) 1-43, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/39, former maintains form. Exclusive Blue (Gopal Singh) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40, not extended. Key To Time (Ashhad Asbar) & Tough And Go (RB) 1-42, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40, former shaped well.

1600m: Lacrosse (Afroz Khan) & Let It Be Me (RB) 1-56, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well.

