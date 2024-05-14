Sand tractor driver dies as vehicle overturns

The deceased B Motilal (24) of Bodagutta area in Kothagudem was hired by a tractor owner for alleged illegal transportation of sand. Over speeding was said to be the reason for the accident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A sand tractor driver died as the tractor he was driving overturned at Karukonda area in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest at a private hospital, where he died undergoing treatment, demanding the tractor owner to pay the compensation.

The villagers said that they have informed the local police about illegal sand transportation but no action was taken.